This Genius App Will Give You 10 Years of Your Life Back

How many of your mornings start with a long, blank stare in the direction of your open closet? Unless you’re a celeb with a personal stylist (and if so, congrats), the answer is probably ‘too many.’

Luckily, a new app created by real-life BFFs Whitney Casey and Brooklyn Decker is about to change all that. Enter: Finery, a “wardrobe operating system” that’s basically the Clueless closet IRL… and it could honestly revolutionize your morning getting-ready routine.

“Women spend an average 2½ hours per week thinking about what to wear, or nearly 2 years of their lives… Women also spend 10 working days each year getting ready for work. They will spend more than eight years of their lives shopping,” Casey told Coveteur. The full math on that? 10 years spent finding, trying on and ultimately shrugging at countless pieces of clothing.

Finery hopes to end all of that. The service pulls images of recent purchases from your e-receipts (so clever) to cut down on setup time, leaving you with a virtual closet of your clothes looking their best (you can also add your own images of pieces you bought from brick-and-mortar shops).

The site is able to scope up to 15 years back in your buying history to compile all the things that are still hanging around your wardrobe. Along with images, the site also pulls metadata about each product from a store’s site, allowing it to then categorize each piece by color, style and more.

Seeing your entire closet’s contents organized digitally before you is pretty powerful in and of itself, but Finery’s services don’t stop there. Once your closet is uploaded, Finery can suggest outfit combinations for you—even taking into account things like local weather and what’s on your calendar for the afternoon (which might be more than we can muster ourselves, some days).

Bought something you’re still on the fence about? Finery will also remind you when return cut-offs are looming, ensuring you never again discover a ‘meant-to-return-this’ piece, tags intact, at the bottom of your closet after it’s too late. Even personal shoppers might not offer that perk.

Best of all, Finery gives you back a ton of time that might otherwise be spent feeling uninspired in front of the mirror. And with personalized recommendations about future shopping trips, it’s helping you build a better wardrobe over time. (Hint: It won’t take 10 years anymore.)

Finery is available in the Apple store.

