‘The Ranch’ Actress Kelli Goss Rocks Bikini Top, Short-Shorts in New Skateboard Snaps

The Ranch actress Kelli Goss’ streak of beach-ready snaps continues with her latest.

Goss, who plays Heather on The Ranch, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a brief gallery of her summer style while messing around on a skateboard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the three photos, the 26-year-old actress is shown in the middle of a low-traffic street. There are palm trees and a few houses behind her on what seems to be a cloudy day.

Her outfit is a stylish ensemble anchored by a tan bikini top made from a cloth material. She pairs that top with a pair of short high-waisted blue jean shorts.

Over the top, Goss wears a shawl made up of elaborate designs. She is also donning several necklaces, including one with a cross pendent.

As for her kicks, the actress is wearing a white pair of low-top Converse sneakers.

Goss’ shoes are shown resting her feet on the grip tape of an Arbor-Collective-brand skateboard.

Her caption was all about skating, as well. She joking tagged the Instagram account for skating publication Thrasher Magazine.

This trio of shots has racked up more than 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

Goss is best known for her role in the popular Netflix sitcom, but she had several other notable roles before landing the part.

Her first big role came as the teenage version of Joy (Jaime Pressly) on a few episodes of My Name is Earl.

She then moved on to several guest roles on Disney and Nickelodeon sitcoms such as Hannah Montana, Victoria, I’m in the Band and True Jackson, VP. She also landed guest parts in United States of Tara and Memphis Beat.

He first breakout roles came as the recurring Big Time Rush character Jennifer 2, which she played in 18 episodes of the Nickelodeon show. She then appeared on the fellow Nick series Hollywood Heights for seven episodes before landed a big role on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. She is credited as playing Courtney Sloane on 83 episodes of the series.

In recent years she has also played guest parts on The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy and Speechless.

As Heather on The Ranch, Goss has played one of pivotal supporting roles on the sitcom. Heather is an early hookup and brief girlfriend to main character Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher). After their on-and-off again romance concludes, Heather finds out she is pregnant and the characters lives are thrown for a loop.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently available on Netflix.