Take Note: Style Tricks to Steal From Jennifer Aniston

From ‘The Rachel’ to the red carpet, Jennifer Aniston has been a star in the fashion scene for years. Her look has no doubt evolved since the ’90s, but at least one thing has remained constant: her envy-worthy style has had us taking note from the start.

Jen’s killer wardrobe seems to have it all – from the must-have basics to the splurge worthy statement pieces, we can only dream of having a closet like hers. But, in the mean time, we can definitely draw inspo from her fashion-forward style. A look back at Jen’s outfits reveals countless tricks and tips to steal and apply to our own styling daily.

Click through for some of our favorite imitable trends to borrow from Jen.