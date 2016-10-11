Splurge vs Save: Chloé ‘Marcie’ Crossbody

(Photo: Kevin Winter – Stringer / Pinterest, Pinterest)

Celebs love their handbags and it just so happens, we love both celebs and handbags. Quite the trifecta of love there. What we don’t love is the price point for so many of these bags. Even eBay cannot solve all our fashion lust problems, unfortunately.

Don’t give up just yet, Womanistas. There is a solution and it doesn’t involve eating ramen for a year or giving up Pumpkin Spice Lattes. It does mean, however, that you may have to let go of the “label” and embrace the wide wonderful world of Splurge vs Save.

In this week’s Splurge vs Save edition, we are tackling this celeb beloved Chloé ‘Marcie’ Crossbody. The Marcie has been seen on everyone from Miranda Kerr to Hilary Duff and Jenna Dewan Tatum. We are pretty sure all of those ladies have pretty incredible style and whatever they are rocking, we are sure to notice.

If you are not familiar with the French fashion house founded in 1952, be prepared to fall in love with Chloé. The founder, Gaby Aghion was born in Egypt in 1921 and began her brand a few years after she moved to Paris, France. Aghion’s inspirating in design was to reject the formal and structured 1950s fashion. Instead, she created unique, fun and luxe fashion-forward clothing and later, handbags and shoes.

It is no wonder celebs adore the Marcie as much as we do, with a bit of Western flair and minimalist simplicity, the bag can go anywhere and be worn with nearly everything. Unfortunately, with the smallest version having a hefty $795 price tag, that won’t work with our well, living budget. Want to know just how to find the perfect budget-friendly Marcie? Financially fiscal, check out our Womanista Approved picks that make for a much better Save price. Your outfit and budget will be very happy.