'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Another Star Leaves Show in Wake of Lisa Rinna Exit

Another star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is handing in their diamond. On Monday, Diana Jenkins announced that she was leaving the Bravo series after one season. Her departure comes days after it was announced that longtime star Lisa Rinna was also leaving the series.

PEOPLE reported that Jenkins is leaving the show in order to focus on her family. The RHOBH star recently announced that she was expecting her second child with her fiancé, Asher Monroe. In her statement to PEOPLE about her RHOBH exit, Jenkins mentioned that she wouldn't be able to devote her time to another season of the reality show due to her pregnancy being deemed high-risk. She explained, "As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you." Jenkins continued. The reality star joined RHOBH for Season 12. She last appeared on the Season 12 reunion virtually, as she tested positive for COVID-19 before filming. As previously stated, she isn't the only one who's leaving the Bravo staple.

On Thursday, Rinna announced that she was leaving the show after eight seasons. She released a statement about her exit, which read, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

As of right now, it's unclear what RHOBH's Season 13 cast will look like. Season 12 featured Rinna, Jenkins, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke. The season also had two "friends" in Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino. While there have been plenty of rumors floating around about the next season, nothing is set in stone until Bravo announces it.