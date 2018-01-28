Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight White Top, Dreads in New Selfie

Kim Kardashian West kept her streak of steamy snapshots intact when she showed off a new look on Friday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family member took to her Instagram story to put her curvy figure on display in an all-white ensemble.

Kardashian, 37, wears a mostly-unbuttoned white top paired with a matching g-string underwear. Her hair is also notable, being as she’s rocking some beaded dread extensions.

She’s simply striking a pose on what appears to be a hotel bed as she holding up the room’s phone and snaps a selfie.

This shot is the latest of a series of racy photos shared by mother-of-three just days after welcoming her newest daughter, Chicago West, via a surrogate.

On Thursday, Kardashian went topless on Instagram with only sparkly silver underwear. That flashy mirror selfie racked up 4.2 million likes.

She also recently went nude for another revealing snapshot.

The photo, taken Jan. 19, shows the realty TV personality in bed partially covered by a blanket. She censors out her breasts to keep things from getting too risqué for the social media platform.

That post has received 2.8 million likes since it was shared.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

