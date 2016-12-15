The Workout Routine Behind Katie Holmes’ Rockin’ Bod Is Actually Pretty Doable

(Photo: Getty / Roy Rochlin)

Katie Holmes was looking as fabulous as ever at the NYC screening of her upcoming film All We Had Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old actress and director donned a sheer black gown that showed off some leg — but we're too busy admiring those sculpted shoulders and arms!

It's no secret that Holmes is an avid runner; she ran the New York Marathon in 2007 and told Shape she loves long distance running. "I prefer a long run because I love the runner's high," she said.

#staymotivated #bestrong 💕💪 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:13am PST

When she can't fit in a run, Holmes is generally a fitness junkie, swearing by a hodgepodge of workouts like SoulCycle, yoga, dance classes and weight lifting.

#bestrong 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

As for the star's diet, you can find her mostly munching on veggies and organic foods. As a spokesperson for Quaker Oats, it's safe to assume the actress enjoys many an oatmeal breakfast — one of the best slow-digesting, weight loss-friendly breakfasts you can eat.