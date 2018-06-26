See Kardashian Family Trainer Amanda Lee’s Steamiest Summer Snaps

Fans of the Kardashian family have recently been introduced to one of the stars’ personal trainers, Amanda Lee.

Lee trains Kim Kardashian twice week, in addition to training her sister Kourtney Kardashian five times a week. On top of that, she has a robust social media following, boasting an impressive 12.1 million Instagram followers.

On her Instagram, Lee shares numerous shots of her fit figure dressed in some of the most stylish summer fashion. She also reveals what brands of workout wear she rocks while on the job and maintaining her own fitness.

Scroll through to see some of Lee’s steamiest summer looks of 2018.

Getaway

Date: May 23

Caption: “In the mood for a weekend getaway ✨ Wearing @prettylittlething”

Likes: 520,183

Wild Day

Date: June 6

Caption: “Caught me on a wild day @fashionnova”

Likes: 326,623

Flower Power

Date: June 10

Caption: “? @shoptobi”

Likes: 379,445

Ciao

Date: June 16

Caption: “Ciao bella ? @fashionnova”

Likes: 342,052

Staring

Date: June 20

Caption: “Staring you down ? @revolve #revolve”

Likes: 360,189

Blooming

Date: June 21

Caption: “In full bloom ?”

Likes: 376,348

KETO Ad

Date: June 21

Caption: “SLEEK, SEXY AND SUPER SOPHISTICATED! The Makers of @BangEnergy Introduce the World’s First Carbonated Ketone Beverage called, Meltdown 1 KETO.”

Likes: 138,939

Date: June 25

Caption: “Just your typical Monday @fashionnova”

Likes: 315,277