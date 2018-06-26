See Kardashian Family Trainer Amanda Lee’s Steamiest Summer Snaps

Fans of the Kardashian family have recently been introduced to one of the stars’ personal trainers, Amanda Lee.
Lee trains Kim Kardashian twice week, in addition to training her sister Kourtney Kardashian five times a week. On top of that, she has a robust social media following, boasting an impressive 12.1 million Instagram followers.
On her Instagram, Lee shares numerous shots of her fit figure dressed in some of the most stylish summer fashion. She also reveals what brands of workout wear she rocks while on the job and maintaining her own fitness.
Scroll through to see some of Lee’s steamiest summer looks of 2018.
Getaway
Date: May 23
Caption: “In the mood for a weekend getaway ✨ Wearing @prettylittlething”
Likes: 520,183
Wild Day
Date: June 6
Caption: “Caught me on a wild day @fashionnova”
Likes: 326,623
Flower Power
Date: June 10
Caption: “? @shoptobi”
Likes: 379,445
Ciao
Date: June 16
Caption: “Ciao bella ? @fashionnova”
Likes: 342,052
Staring
Date: June 20
Caption: “Staring you down ? @revolve #revolve”
Likes: 360,189
Blooming
Date: June 21
Caption: “In full bloom ?”
Likes: 376,348
KETO Ad
Date: June 21
Caption: “SLEEK, SEXY AND SUPER SOPHISTICATED! The Makers of @BangEnergy Introduce the World’s First Carbonated Ketone Beverage called, Meltdown 1 KETO.”
Likes: 138,939
Slide 8
Date: June 25
Caption: “Just your typical Monday @fashionnova”
Likes: 315,277