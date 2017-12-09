Jessica Simpson ‘Green With Envy’ in Sultry New Photo

Jessica Simpson is getting in the holiday spirit with a festive outfit, and she’s showing it off on Instagram.

The singer-turned-designer shared a photo of herself in a low-cut green gown with a color perfect for the holidays.

She captioned the photo, “Green with Envy,” as well as tagging hairstylist Giannandrea and makeup artist Joyce Bonelli.

The two stylists also shared some moments from the photo session with Simpson, with Giannandrea sharing some commentary on the shot.

“The color, just spectacular holiday vibes with most kind girl Jessica Simpson and Joyce Bonelli,” Giannandrea wrote. “Perfect way start to the weekend!”

💚Green with Envy💚 💇🏼‍♀️ @giannandreahair 💄 @joycebonelli 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

#BTS the color just spectacular holiday vibes with most kind girl @jessicasimpson and @joycebonelli perfect way start to the weekend! #holiday #friends #glam A post shared by Giannandrea (@giannandreahair) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:12pm PST