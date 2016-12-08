Trend to Try: Slicked Back Hair

For far too long we’ve been all about those loose, tousled waves, and nothing else. We’ve lost count of how many hours we’ve spent in front of the mirror wrestling with our curling iron in a failed attempt to mimic those Victoria’s Secret tendrils we all long for. But as much as we love that piecey, beachy look, we’re more than ready for a major refresh—which is why we’re welcoming the sleek, slicked-back look with open arms.

You’ve probably noticed some of the most gorgeous A-list celebs rocking the look lately: everyone from Gigi Hadid to Demi Lovato to pretty much every Kardashian/Jenner, just to name a few. The unique part about the look is that it starts by appearing as if it’s being pulled back into a ponytail, but instead of securing the hair at the base or crown of the head, it’s left down, creating a super chic style.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a look that combines sophistication, confidence and a whole lot of boldness. If you’re ready to try the trend, we’re giving you some major inspiration to help you pull off the style.

(Photo: Getty – Steve Granitz )

With a choker

Match the sleekness of this hairstyle with an equally sleek accessory. The on-trend choker perfectly complements this lustrous, modern look.

(Photo: Getty – Roy Rochlin )

Slightly to the side

For a slight twist on the look, part hair slighty to the side for a subtle change that channelsa bit of old Hollywood glamour.

(Photo: Instagram / @zendayalatest)

Casual

Who says the slicked back look is only for formal affairs? The chic style can even be worn with casual threads and trendy kicks for the coolest street-style ensemble.

(Photo: Getty – Ian Gavan)

With statement earrings

A bold hairstyle deserves a bold accessory and eye-catching statement earrings will take the look over the top in the best of ways.

(Photo: Getty – Frazer Harrison)

Short and sweet

There’s no need for long locks to rock this chic style. Short hair makes the slicked back look fresh, playful and edgy.

(Photo: Instagram / @gwen_stefani)

A bold, bright hue

If you’re going to wear a bold hairstyle, take it one step further and rock an even bolder hair color like platinum to elevate the look.