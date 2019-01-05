Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Reveals Candid Snap From Australian Vacation

Hailie Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, has lit up Instagram with a scorching new post.

Mathers, 23, took to her Instagram profile to share a throwback photo from an Australian vacation on Thursday. She poses in a black-and-yellow bikini while standing in a pool located somewhere in the Wolgan Valley, which is located in New South Wales, Australia.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop posting about this place,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag for “Throwback Thursday.”

The photo has racked up more than 154,000 likes since it was posted. It also received a ton of comments from admirers. However, a lot of those commenters had comments regarding her famous father.

Some praised the “Lose Yourself” rapper for his years of hard work to give Mathers a life of luxury.

“Your father is giving you the life he did not have,” one commenter wrote.

Others referenced the recent controversy that erupted when rapper Machine Gun Kelly left flirty comments on Mathers’ posts. It stirred up a lot of drama, including some heated responses from Eminem.

“As much as I want to like this, I don’t want Em to come at me,” one fan wrote.

Mathers was previously a rare sight to see on social media, making only sporadic appearances on Instagram. However, she began using her social media profile regularly back in June 2018.

She posted a photo “crashing festivals and exploring cities” over the summer as she accompanied her father on his string of international festival dates. Since then Mathers adds updates several times a month.

Her most recent posts include a shot of her blowing out birthday candles, photos ice skating and other stylish modeling photos. Modeling appears to be the next career move for Mathers, as she told Daily Mail back in June 2018.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” Mathers said about her future plans. “People have been reaching out through (Instagram), as I don’t have any (management).”

She also clarified that she has been contacted “not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them.”

Mathers has not made any major announcements about her modeling future since, but her social media following has grown. She now has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.