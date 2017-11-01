Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Sheer Halloween Top With Purple Hair

Emily Ratajkowski was one of countless celebs who took to Instagram to show off their Halloween attire.

Ratajkowski, 26, is shown stunting a black sheer top with tape over her nipples. Along with the revealing top, she’s wearing black pants with thin green stripes on them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s also rocking a bold, chest-length purple wig as she sits at a fancy dinner table sipping a martini.

Up Next: Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Lazy Sunday Bikini Snap

The Gone Girl actress’ costume theme wasn’t exactly obvious, but it made an impact on her 15 million Instagram followers, nonetheless.

The photo has racked up more than 761,000 likes and countless comments.

See Ratajkowski’s photo below.