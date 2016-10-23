Demi Lovato Goes Back to Brunette

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Demi Lovato is back to brunette!

Just five days after the songstress revealed her luscious blonde locks, she has made the switch back to her natural hair color. Though it’s hard to tell what made her change her color, no matter what color her hair is, she still looks great.

Fans saw the first images of the change of color on Snapchat when she posted a photo with “back to brown” written at the bottom with a crying laughing emoji.

Many believe that Lovato actually changed her hair to blonde for a short period of time with purpose. Based on a series of Instagram photos by Lovato and brand Wella Koleston, it looks like Lovato was a spokesperson for the hair care brand.

Feeling confident with this blonde! Show your inner light and feel it too! @wellakolestonmx #RubioParaTodas A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 20, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

¿Viste lo que pasó ayer? @ddlovato se transformó con uno de nuestros Rubios Sorprendentes. ¿Qué esperas para reflejar tu luz interior como ella? #RubioParaTodas A photo posted by Wella Koleston MX (@wellakolestonmx) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

Whether or not Lovato was working with Wella Koleston or not, she was definitely rocking those blonde locks well. Of course, she rocks her brunette locks — and all of the other colors and cuts she has played with in the past — just brilliantly.

Perhaps the real reason why she has decided to go back to her roots is because it’s just easier. Lovato has had quite a year and has already announced that she is taking a much deserved break from the spotlight in 2017. Perhaps this change of hair is just the first step of her break.

No matter the reason, keep rocking your style, Demi!