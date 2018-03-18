Coco Austin Shares Throwback Bikini Birthday Snap

Coco Austin reflected on the height of her modelling career as she was about to ring in her 39th birthday.

Austin, who is married to musician/actor Ice-T,has been focused on being a mom as of late, but she took a second to dig up an older photo of herself taken nearly a decade ago.

The shot shows Austin posing in a tiny bikini while on Malibu Beach. You can not see much of her ensemble due to the angle of the shot, but you can make out her main accessory for the shot, a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Austin took to the caption to give some background to the photo as she reflected.

“Just came across this pic. It’s one of Ice’s favorites. “I loved this photo shoot taken on Malibu Beach. I think I was like 30 here. I’m turning 39 tomorrow. I like looking back at my modeling career. I’ve got thousands of pics from mags.”

Coco spends most of her Instagram posts capturing the day-to-day lives of her family, including a recent family shot of the travelling together in a plane.

Austin had previously posted a photo of her and her daughter, Chanel, knocked out while flying on a jet. After several a comments about her husband’s whereabouts.

She then followed it up with a wider shot of the whole family, proving that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor was right by her side the whole time.

“People always ask me where is Ice in my pics,” Austin wrote. “Believe me, he usually is not far from me. We’re a tight family.”

The 60-year-old Body Count frontman shared the photo on his Instagram as well and simply captioned it “Lil Family time.”