Before They Were Royals: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Style Transition

Before marrying into the royal family, and becoming royal moms, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were commoners—normal women going to school, hanging out with friends and taking fashion risks, mostly out of the public eye.

The woman who would go on to be Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, was born and raised in Los Angeles, the same city where she would later make a name for herself as a professional model and actress.

She made her first television appearance as a pre-teen, in a segment on Nick News. She attended private school and later studied at Northwestern University.

Her public profile began to rise when she transitioned from small screen roles in series like General Hospital, and a stint as a briefcase-holding model on Deal or No Deal, to joining the cast of USA Network’s Suits in 2011.

The Hollywood beauty could be spotted at charity events, red carpets and premieres in fashionable dresses and high heels.

Though her hair color and style choices have changed a bit over the years, it was clear that Meghan was comfortable with her role in the spotlight. This level of fame was able to somewhat prepare her for life under the microscope of being a member of the royal family.

After their romantic courtship, which started with a blind date, Meghan married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Markle wasn’t the only one of the royal wives to have a stunning transformation.

Kate Middleton belonged to an upper-middle-class British family that made their money with a mail order company called Party Pieces that sells party supplies.

Kate met her future husband, Prince William, in 2001 when they were both students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Early paparazzi photos of Prince William’s then-girlfriend show a casual, carefree college student, often sporting low-slung jeans and boots, the fashions that were popular in the early to mid-2000s.

Following college graduation, Kate went to work for the family business and lived in a nice apartment owned by her parents in London. The future duchess was seen attending Prince William’s polo matches, and other events, in preppy looks and occasionally dressing up to attend formal functions with her famous beau.

For a woman who had yet to enter the world of professional stylists, she surprisingly had very few fashion misses.

After several years getting used to the limelight, thanks to her high-profile relationship to Prince William, Kate married her future king on April 29, 2011.

Take a look back at their paths to royal stardom by seeing the style transitions both Kate and Meghan had on their ways to marrying their respective princes.

Meghan Markle 1993

How cute was pre-teen Meghan during her first-ever TV appearance on Nick News with Linda Ellerbee in 1993? Meghan was featured on the show for writing a letter to Procter & Gamble about an ad she viewed as sexiest when she was just 11 years old.

Kate Middleton, Age 3

A three-year-old Kate enjoyed a family holiday with precious pigtails and a bold, striped shirt.

Meghan Markle 2006

The former model was all smiles during her Season 2 stint of NBC’s game show Deal or No Deal.

Kate Middleton 2005

The then-girlfriend of Prince William donned a red jacket and sunglasses to hit the slopes on a royal skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland, on March 30, 2005.

Meghan Markle 2006

The then-actress wore a casual navy frock for an event on August 26, 2006, in East Hampton, NY.

Kate Middleton 2005

The college student stepped out in a cream blazer for the society wedding of Hugh Van Cutsem and Rose Astor on June 4, 2005 in Burford, England.

Meghan Markle 2007

The brunette beauty rocked a strapless black and white dress for Primary Action 2007 Golden Globe Suites.

Kate Middleton 2005

Kate and her father, Michael Middleton, were spotted prior to her college graduation ceremony on June 23, 2005 in St. Andrews, Scotland. The 20-something looked casual in a white spaghetti-strap tank and low-slung jeans.

Meghan Markle 2009

The future Mrs. Prince Harry hit up a pre-Emmy gift lounge on September 18, 2009, rocking a casual black look with sunglasses and strappy sandals.

Kate Middleton 2005

Kate and Prince William match in white button-down shirts on the day of their graduation ceremony at St Andrew’s University on June 23, 2005 in Scotland.

Meghan Markle 2010

Looking cute in coral, the actress stepped out with a pop of color in this laid back look to attend the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont on August 26, 2010 in Los Angeles.

Kate Middleton 2005

Prince William’s future wife fit right in with her hat and casual garb for the Gatcombe horse trials on August 6, 2005, near Tetbury, England.

Meghan Markle 2011

The Suits star stepped out in a classy little black dress, with matching shoes, for an event in Beverly Hills on October 11, 2011.

Kate Middleton 2006

Kate looked adorable in a red, polka-dotted wrap dress to cheer on Prince William at a charity polo match on June 17, 2006 in Richmond, England.

Meghan Markle 2012

Meghan turned heads with a slinky dress and a plunging neckline at a Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012.

Kate Middleton 2006

Kate paired a basic black top with a printed skirt for a pre-Wimbledon party on June 22, 2006 in London.

Meghan Markle 2012

The former thespian looked lovely in lace in this leggy mini-dress and nude heels at an event in West Hollywood on February 15, 2012.

Kate Middleton 2006

White jeans and a cardigan made up Kate’s look for a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on July 29, 2006 in Tetbury, England.

Meghan Markle 2013

The future duchess showed off some skin with this midriff-revealing black number during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 7, 2013 in New York City.

Kate Middleton 2007

Prince William’s then-girlfriend got caught shoe shopping in a denim skirt and brown boots on Feb. 2, 2007 in London.

Meghan Markle 2014

The actress showed off her edgy side with this white-hot dress and rocker chic jacket at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York on February 8, 2014.

Kate Middleton 2008

A bedazzled Kate Middleton arrived in a sequined top for a midnight roller disco charity event in London.

Meghan Markle 2015

The fashionista shined, literally, in this metallic mini on November 2, 2015 in New York City.

Kate Middleton 2009

Kate paired a black scarf, bag, boots and rights with her blue dress for a documentary premiere in London on November 19, 2009.

Meghan Markle 2016

The Suits alum was all business in a stylish blazer and shorts combo while attending a Today Show taping on March 18, 2016 in New York.

Kate Middleton 2010

Kate matched her sapphire ring with a beautiful blue dress while celebrating her engagement to Prince William on November 16, 2010 in London.

Meghan Markle 2017

Meghan looked wonderful in white with Prince Harry by her side as the couple announced their engagement on November 27, 2017 in London.

Kate Middleton 2011

The blushing bride arrived to marry Prince William in a wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, on April 29, 2011.

Meghan Markle 2018

Meghan locked lips with her husband after saying “I do” on May 19, 2018, in a dress designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of the fashion house Givenchy.