Ashley Graham Goes Topless in Handsy Photo With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is never one to shy away from revealing photos, and her latest throwback post proves just that.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model showed the below photo of herself taken during a Maxim shoot. She’s topless, with the hands of her husband, Justin Ervin, over her breasts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Graham poked some fun at her husband’s role in the shoot in the caption of the post, all while sending her love.

“Find that one who can support you in every way,” Graham wrote. “ILYSM (I love you so much) baby.”

This is far from the first time Graham has shared a snap alongside Ervin.

On Dec. 31, she posted another photo of her and her hubby in celebration of his birthday.

The couple looked styled and ready for the night’s New Year’s Eve festivities, as they each rock all black looks.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE PERSON,” Graham wrote. “Justin, you make my world go round.”

Graham and Ervin, who is a filmmaker, met in 2009. They became engaged just over a year later and married not long after.