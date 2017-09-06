Ashley Graham Rocks Black Bikini in Latest Instagram Photos

Supermodel Ashley Graham is showing off her famous figure in a series of bikini photos shared to Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model posted two photo of herself in a black bikini while enjoying some pool time in the Hamptons.

The first photo shows her sitting on the edge of a pool with a friend as she sips on a glass of lemonade.

Graham then shared a hot and heavy shot with her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, in which the two lock lips as Ervin lifts her to his waist.

Her caption on the photo was, ironically, “No caption necessary” with the added hashtag,”married life.”

See the second photo below.