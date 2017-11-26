Amber Rose’s Latest Stick-On Bra Ad Is as Revealing as Ever

Amber Rose is a regular promoter of Sneaky Vaunt strapless bras, and they always come with a risqué demonstration.

Her latest ad is no different and shows the model prepping for night out in a stunning blue down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While donning some blonde locks, Rose tightens up the pink push-up bra to demonstrate how it works. She then cracks a smile and pulls her dress up, with the bra easily out of sight.

Rose captioned the video, “My fav season? I don’t have to think about it… with my girls? And my Sneaky Vaunt? It’s gotta be push-up season.”

The video has been watched 1.1 million times.

See the video below.