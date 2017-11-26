Amber Rose’s Latest Stick-On Bra Ad Is as Revealing as Ever

Amber Rose is a regular promoter of Sneaky Vaunt strapless bras, and they always come with a risqué demonstration.
Her latest ad is no different and shows the model prepping for night out in a stunning blue down.
While donning some blonde locks, Rose tightens up the pink push-up bra to demonstrate how it works. She then cracks a smile and pulls her dress up, with the bra easily out of sight.
Rose captioned the video, “My fav season? I don’t have to think about it… with my girls? And my Sneaky Vaunt? It’s gotta be push-up season.”
The video has been watched 1.1 million times.
#ad My fav season? I don’t have to think about it… with my girls? And my @sneakyvaunt? It’s gotta be push-up season 🙌 Oh, is it your fav too? Well rosebuds, it will be, ‘cause you know muva has got a hook up for you – they’re giving up to 25% off all bras at sneakyvaunt.com 😘 Get your order in girls, and fuck just walking into the holiday party, make a statement.