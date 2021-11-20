‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Christmas Movie Trailer Released Following Season 2 Cancellation

The first full trailer for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the feature-length TV movie set to wrap up Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, dropped, and it looks like all the manic charm from the series remains intact. In the trailer, Zoey (Jane Levy) takes on the responsibility to throw the best Christmas possible for her family’s first holiday since the death of her dad, Mitch (Peter Gallagher). This leads to songs and hijinks and will wrap up any loose ends after the show’s cancellation after two seasons.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas drops Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Roku Channel, making the jump from its original network, NBC. It had previously been reported that following the series’ cancellation at NBC and after attempts to move the show to NBCUniversal’s Peacock were unsuccessful, Lionsgate Television, the lead studio behind the unique series, was negotiating a deal with Roku to develop a farewell feature-length film. The film is the first Roku Original feature-length film announced for The Roku Channel.

Based on the Emmy-winning show, which initially premiered back in January 2020 and centered centers on Zoey Clarke, a San Francisco-based software engineer who can understand people’s feelings through “heartsongs” only she can hear, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will pick up where Season 2, the series finale, ended. According to the official synopsis, the film will continue “Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between.” The movie will bring back the original cast, Including Levy, Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, and Bernadette Peters and will be “bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show.”

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood,” creator Austin Winsberg said. “This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

The film will be written and executive produced by Winsburg, with Richard Shepard, director of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist pilot, directing. In addition to the film, the Roku Channel is the official home of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, with all 25 episodes available to stream.