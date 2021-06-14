'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Star Jane Levy Slams NBC for Canceling Show

✖

Fans and cast members of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist are stunned at the surprise cancellation of the musical series. The show was canceled by NBC on Wednesday after just two seasons, and now lead star Jane Levy is sharing her thoughts on the decision. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admitted that she gave it her all, but also slammed the network for pulling the feel-good series, saying it was a "wrong move."

"I'm sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it's like, 'Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,'" she explained before adding, "Our show is about love. It's a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it's the wrong move."

Despite the sense of despair surrounding the cancellation news, there is still hope that there could be a third season. Lionsgate, the studio behind the project, said that it's shopping the series around other networks for a potential new home.

When the cast got through shooting the second season, Levy admits that she left all of her things in Canada — where the show films — because she felt certain they were coming back for another one. "When we finished [shooting] Season 2, I put all my stuff in storage in Canada," she said. "I was like, 'Of course we're coming back." The show averaged just over 2.5 million live viewers during the second season. "Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light," she said. "And then Monday morning it was a red light."

In May, series star Skylar Astin spoke with PopCulture.com and said he was hoping he would be able to go back with the cast for another season; in fact, he said they were "set up for that" after the Season 2 finale. "I hope so," Astin said at the time. "I mean, we've certainly set up for that. I, unfortunately, don't make those decisions, but I think it would be pretty crazy not to. We have such a dedicated and loyal fan base. [...] Our first season aired during the pandemic, so I feel like a lot of people turned onto our show and saw it as kind of an escape. And now, now it's just kind of their favorite flavor of ice cream, and I'm telling you, people really freaked out for that finale."

The Pitch Perfect star then said that the way everything was left after Season 2, there has to be another season. "The way we left it off narratively, it kind of has to have a third season or else we'd be screwing over our fans." Only time will tell if viewers will have the opportunity to see another season or not, but Lionsgate is certainly working hard to make that happen.