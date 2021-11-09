Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher to Play Rock Stars in New Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Hallmark Channel continues to find new twists on the Christmas movie formula, and its latest movie literally rocks. Horror icon Bruce Campbell is joining forces with Grey’s Anatomy and The O.C. star Peter Gallagher in One December Night to play a legendary rock duo that must put aside their differences to reunite for a television special and save a romance between their children. The new movie will debut on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET.

Campbell, best known for films like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and Congo plays Steve Bedford, and Gallagher stars as Mike Sullivan. The two became a successful rock duo with a smash hit called “One December Night,” but they split a decade ago. Now it’s up to Mike’s daughter Quinn (Eloise Mumford) and Steve’s son Jason (Brett Dalton) to reunite their fathers for a television special while they fall in love with one another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, Variety shared a clip from One December Night, featuring Quinn and Steve meeting for the first time since Bedford & Sullivan broke up. Steve hosted a press photo shoot at his house, but Quinn warned that Mike probably would not show up. “Well, we can still get your solo shots dad,” Jason said. “Yeah, maybe not this time,” Steve replied. “You know, when Mike decides to grace us with his presence, then I’ll be there too. In the meantime, I have some pictures to take.”

Campbell is so closely associated with horror films that he hosts the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival. This weekend, the actor will attend BruceFest: The Definitive Brice Campbell Film Festival at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The actor also has a partnership with Evil Dead director Sam Raimi, who cast him in a mysterious role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Campbell also hosted the most recent version of Ripley’s Beleive It or Not! in 2019 for the Travel Channell.

As for Gallagher, he just joined Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. David Hamilton. He recently starred in NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which showed off his musical talents. One December Night, which was directed by Claire Niederpruem, will include Gallagher’s new single, “Coming Home.” Gallagher can also be seen in Hulu’s Palm Springs. Gallagher will appear in the Roku Channel Zoey Christmas special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.