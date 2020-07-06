YouTube TV Significantly Raises Price, and Customers Are Livid

YouTube TV's recent spike in price has definitely riled up some subscribers online. On June 30, the subscription service, which was touted as a cheaper, streaming alternative to cable, announced it was hiking its prices from $50 to $64.99 per month.

The significant increase comes as the platform has recently signed on to add shows from the CBSViacom library, the company tweeted. Regardless, the new cost didn't sit well with subscribers, for obvious reasons. It also puts its price about on par with the average cable package, meaning the service once championed by cord-cutters was now, effectively, about the cost of the average cable package. While it's not the first price increase the service has seen, it is the steepest in its short history — and with no new episodes of Cobra Kai, to boot.

To keep bringing you the best service possible, we are updating our membership price to $64.99. This new price will be effective immediately for new members, while existing members will see the new price beginning 7/30. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 30, 2020

When YouTube TV first launched, it cost $35 per month, then raised to $40 in early 2018 as it added Turner networks. The price went up to $50 in 2019 when Discovery's networks were added. Here's just a glimpse at how the $15 price hike has been going over online.