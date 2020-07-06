YouTube TV Significantly Raises Price, and Customers Are Livid
YouTube TV's recent spike in price has definitely riled up some subscribers online. On June 30, the subscription service, which was touted as a cheaper, streaming alternative to cable, announced it was hiking its prices from $50 to $64.99 per month.
The significant increase comes as the platform has recently signed on to add shows from the CBSViacom library, the company tweeted. Regardless, the new cost didn't sit well with subscribers, for obvious reasons. It also puts its price about on par with the average cable package, meaning the service once championed by cord-cutters was now, effectively, about the cost of the average cable package. While it's not the first price increase the service has seen, it is the steepest in its short history — and with no new episodes of Cobra Kai, to boot.
To keep bringing you the best service possible, we are updating our membership price to $64.99. This new price will be effective immediately for new members, while existing members will see the new price beginning 7/30.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 30, 2020
When YouTube TV first launched, it cost $35 per month, then raised to $40 in early 2018 as it added Turner networks. The price went up to $50 in 2019 when Discovery's networks were added. Here's just a glimpse at how the $15 price hike has been going over online.
Bold move by YouTube TV to increase their price by $20 in a time when there are no sports and people have less money— SaboteurMike (@Mikelennial) June 30, 2020
I just cancelled. I'll try Hulu TV instead. YouTube TV suddenly raises price from $50 to $65 and adds 8 garbage channels I don't want. No thanks. pic.twitter.com/CwzkqisrT5— christtt_ (@christtt20) June 30, 2020
Y’all may have really screwed up. YouTube TV had a great reputation of quality over quantity, for a good price. Now it’s no different than cable. You’re going to see a mass exodus likely not pickup many new subscribers.— TopperCard (@tiger217o) June 30, 2020
I can't wait to find an alternative to @YoutubeTV. ANOTHER price increase; adding channels that NO ONE ASKED FOR AND NO ONE WANTS. Increasing prices during a pandemic while millions are out of work. What a horrible way to do business. #YoutubeTV pic.twitter.com/7vUjwR0jwh— Brian Barrington (@brianbdotcom) June 30, 2020
So YouTube TV raised its price to $65/month without mentioning that Cobra Kai will move to Netflix?
Smooth. pic.twitter.com/VbdUcUFCUO— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) June 30, 2020
YouTube TV decides to raise their subscription price at $64.99? Can we at least have YouTube Premium for free? Keep in mind that we currently do not have live sports, and Cobra Kai is going to Netflix! #CancelYouTubeTV— joseuncool (@joseuncool) June 30, 2020
Thank you Twitter for letting me know Youtube TV was raising the price by almost half. Helped me save some extra money. Fuck you @YouTubeTV and @Google for your gross greed.— M #BLM (@SveBruins) June 30, 2020
And cancelled... Price hike for @YouTubeTV was way to high. Maybe when live sports come back I might for a little while but as a cord cutter a $15 increase for some channels I won't even be watching is not worth it. #cordcutter pic.twitter.com/ViPws79WUQ— ProphetDNA (@Prophet_DNA) June 30, 2020
Youtube: So we're adding to Youtube TV.
Me: Go on...
Youtube: More content at a new price!
Me: Go on......
Youtube: For the low price of $65 you ca...
Me: pic.twitter.com/V0dP3vPmwq— The Excelllence (@TheExcelllence) June 30, 2020
A 30% price increase during a pandemic and a lack of programming. Bold move— steve (@kickinRad) June 30, 2020
Google #YouTubeTV just posted a message about price increase to $64.99 because they added Comedy Central, Nickelodon, MTV, BET, VH1, CMT,Paramount and others. I never watch these channels. Why do I have to pay for something I don't need or want?— Dejan Karan (@DejanKaran82) June 30, 2020
Everyone reading this cancel your membership to YouTube tv! 60% price increase since the beginning of last year during covid pandemic times is just ridiculous! You lost me! pic.twitter.com/hnlnu3iWpA— ♠️Jp (@PatinaFedora) June 30, 2020