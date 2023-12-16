Major 'You' Star Pops up in 'Wonka'

Any You fans headed to see Wonka in movies theaters this weekend should keep an eye out for a familiar face. You star Charlotte Ritchie briefly appears in the movie, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the Roald-Dahl-created chocolatier. For those who aren't caught up with the Netflix thriller, Ritchie plays Katherine "Kate" Galvin-Lockwood, the wife of one of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) friends with whom he becomes romantically entwined. She's a focal point of You Season 4, and, without spoiling too much, she is set to be a major part of Season 5.

In Wonka, she has a brief but noticeable role. In the middle of the film, Chalamet's Wonka is forced to slyly avoid local police in order to sell chocolates around town. In one scene, we see a man named Colin (Phil Wang) propose to Ritchie's character, who is named Barbara. In return, she excitedly asks if he's ready for a life of adventure together. Colin, who is apparently not the adventurous type, then panics.

But have no fear, Colin! Willy Wonka swoops in with a sweet treat to inspire him and the other nearby townsfolk. A musical number ensues, with Ritchie and company joining in. While this is far from a big role, it's a fun part in a delightful scene.

In addition to Chalamet and Ritchie, Wonka also stars Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson. Paul King, who directed the recent Paddington films, helms the picture and co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby.

(Photo: Netflix)

As for You Season 5, it is on the way. Netflix renewed the show with a targeted 2024 release date, though it's unclear if the recent Hollywood strikes have changed that timetable. Netflix has not confirmed any cast members for the upcoming season — which will be the show's last — but Badgley and Ritchie seem guaranteed to return.