'You' Star's Husband Files for Divorce

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are calling it quits after just six months of marriage. Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist who most notably works with Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the You star in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 13, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ. The papers list the former couple's date of separation as Friday, Nov. 10 and confirmed that a postnuptial agreement is in place.

Appleton and Gage, who do not share any children together, have not publicly commented on their separation at this time. The divorce papers list the former couple's date of separation as Friday, Nov. 10 and confirmed that a postnuptial agreement is in place. Today reports that Appleton and Gage signed the postnuptial agreement on May 3 and will exit the marriage with the same individual assets and obligations that they entered with.

After first sparking romance rumors in February of this year when they posted about their trip to Mexico and after later making their red carpet debut during the Vanity Fair and TikTok Young Hollywood party, Appleton and Gage went public with their relationship just a month later. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gage told the host, "I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special." They announced their engagement in April.

The divorce filing comes less than seven months after the two men said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony on April 22, with Kardashian officiating the ceremony and country star Shania Twain singing for the newlyweds. Celebrating the occasion at the time, Appleton captioned a post on Instagram, "We did it. Big thank you to [Kim Kardashian] & [Shania Twain]." In his own post, Gage wrote, "Ring finger where the rock is." The former couple's wedding ceremony was featured in last week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist. In addition to Kardashian, his clients include Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa, among many others. Gage, meanwhile, is an actor. He notably portrayed Adam, the youngest son of a wealthy East Coast magnate, in Netflix's hit series You. He also starred as Dillon in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus. His other credits include Euphoria, American Vandal, and Assassination Nation.