'You' Ending at Netflix

After four seasons, it has been announced that You is coming to an end at Netflix. Deadline reports that the Penn Badgley-starring series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Additionally, Sera Gamble stepped down as showrunner, a role she has held since You Season 1. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been You executive producers since Season 1 and Season 2, respectively, have been announced as co-showrunners.

Gamble will stay on as an executive producer, alongside Greg Berlanti, with whom she co-developed the series. "We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come," Berlanti and Sarah Schechter — of Berlanti Productions — said in a statement. "Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun," Gamble said in her own statement. "And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch." She then teased You's forthcoming final season, saying, "I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Peter Friedlander, Netflix's VP of Scripted Series also issued a comment on the You Season 5 news. "You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season," he said. "We're excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending."

