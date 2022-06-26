'Yellowstone' Gets New Streaming Home, But Not in the US

Yellowstone will soon have a new streaming home, it just won't be in the U.S. any time soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the launch of Paramount+ in the U.K. ushered the show into the fold alongside spin-off 1883 and creator Taylor Sheridan's related projects. Sly Stallone was on hand to promote Tulsa King, the latest from Sheridan, as was Yellowstone star Kevin Costner to celebrate the launch.

The show is available on streaming in the United States, it just is spread out a bit away from Paramount's streaming platform. Before the launch of the service, a deal was struck for Yellowstone to have a streaming premiere on Peacock, where the first seasons of the show live. Paramount+ in the U.S. carries all of the other Yellowstone-related series, while the series itself still premieres on the Paramount Network.

Even without the original Yellowstone series on the platform in the states, Paramount+ still has a slew of content for fans to peruse. 1883 premiered to rave reviews, telling the prequel story of how the Duttons first arrived on the fabled ranch. It will soon be joined by a Bass Reeves spin-off, focusing on the real U.S. marshal and the first black deputy marshal west of the Mississippi, and a later prequel spin-off titled 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The original Yellowstone is sure to make the move to Paramount+ at some point, but until then fans can still eat it up. They also can catch up a bit before the show returns for season 5 in the fall. Yellowstone season 5 is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Costner spoke to PopCulture and other outlets on the red carpet at Paramount's New York City upfront, setting a stage for how high the bar is for the upcoming season.

"I feel like the foot is still gas down on the gas pedal, so it's holding up the way the first four seasons did, so I was really happy about that," Costner said. "I think the writing is really staying at a lever that's important." He teased his character's political ambitions in upcoming seasons and how well the cast picked up despite a two-year space between production on seasons 4 and 5.

"There's so much of it that's familiar and the writing picks up where we left off, so it didn't take a lot to step back in and to understand it," Costner added. "But there's the work we have to do. And we're all proud of the first four seasons, so we need to kind of keep it up, as long as we choose to do it." Yellowstone can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S. and Paramount+ elsewhere. The show will return to Paramount Network in November.