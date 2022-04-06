'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

✖

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.

Heartland is based on the popular book series of the same name, by Lauren Brooke. The long-running Canadian dramedy "follows Amy Fleming and her older sister Louise 'Lou' Fleming on their Albertan-based family ranch, Heartland, where they live with their widowed grandfather Jack Bartlett, their father Tim Fleming and hired farmhand Ty Borden. While experiencing the highs and lows of life on the ranch, the family bonds and grows close." Heartland stars Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Nathaniel Arcand, Cindy Busby, Jessica Amlee, and Alisha Newton.

When it comes to Yellowstone, fans have been desperate to know when Season 5 of the show will debut and, while no specific date has been announced, a general release date window has been revealed. Variety previously spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series is likely to premiere in Fall 2022. "It's the prime of the show," Glasser said of where the show's narrative is currently. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."

Glasser went on to say that series creator Taylor Sheridan is nowhere near done with Yellowstone stories, which is actively working on now. "I know with Taylor, he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about." Glasser continued, "As long as it's authentic and can be done in a super high-end way. I think Taylor's approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we're looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible."