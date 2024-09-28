'Yellowjackets' Casts Hilary Swank for Season 3

Hilary Swank is joining Yellowjackets. Deadline reports that the Oscar winner has been tapped to be a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season of the Paramount+ with Showtime series. While she is only recurring, it's reported she could become a series regular if the series is renewed for a fourth season. As of now, details about her character are being kept under wraps, but it's said she will be introduced later in the season. It's possible she could be playing an adult version of a teen on the soccer team.

Premiering in 2021, the series follows a girls' high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness in 1996 and the aftermath of it in their adult lives in the year 2021. If Swank plays an adult version of one of the teens, she'd be joined by Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton.

HILARY SWANK - ABC/Jeff Petry)

It's been a long time coming for Yellowjackets Season 3. Like practically every show, the series was delayed due to the strikes last year and is set to premiere on Showtime sometime in 2025. Season 3 will also see Joel McHale guest starring in an unknown role. Production is currently underway in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets will mark Hilary Swank's first TV series since the short-lived ABC drama Alaska Daily. The series ran for just one season, from 2022 to 2023, before ultimately being canceled. It centered on a journalist getting a fresh start in Alaska working at a newspaper. Alaska Daily also starred Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, and Pablo Castelblanco.

No matter what Swank's role is, it should be interesting to see what she will bring to the table. The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets dropped in May 2023, so the wait for Season 3 is already a long one, but it should be worth it. It's likely more details on Swank's role will be revealed in the coming months, at least when the third season gets closer to a premiere. In the meantime, fans can always watch the first two seasons on Paramount+ with Showtime to prepare for the upcoming third season, which should be premiering in 2025.