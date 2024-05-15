'Yellowjackets' Season 3: Showtime Shares Major Update

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans starving for more Yellowjackets are in for a treat. Nearly a year after the hit thriller series left fans with a massive Season 2 cliffhanger, Showtime on Tuesday dropped a major update, revealing that Yellowjackets Season 3 has begun production in Vancouver. The announcement was shared alongside several behind-the-scenes photos from set. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2.

"We know you're starving... #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production," the post read, playing into the show's grisly cannibalistic theme. Included in the announcement were four photos, including three images hinting at how surviving members of the WHS Yellowjackets soccer team are managing after the Season 2 finale cabin fire that destroyed their only shelter. A fourth and final image in the post showed a photo of the Season 3 premiere script, revealing that episode 301 is written by co-creators Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle with Jonathan Lisco. The episode will also mark Nickerson's directorial debut. Further information about the episode wasn't teased.

The Monday post marked a massive update for the upcoming season, which saw pre-production shut down after just a single day in the writers room after the WGA strike began in May 2023. The writers room reopened in September once the strike ended.

Created by Lyle and Nickerson and debuting in November 202, Yellowjackets centers on a group of New Jersey high school soccer players, the Yellowjackets, who find themselves fighting for survival in the remote northern wilderness after their plane crashes on their way to Nationals. More than two decades later, in the present-day timeline, the surviving members of the crash and the events that unfolded after continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present.

The ensemble cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton in the 1996 era. Playing their adult counterparts in the 2021 era are Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell. Juliette Lewis also starred in the 2021 era throughout the show's first two seasons, but it is unclear if she will return for Season 3 after adult Natalie tragically died in the Season 2 finale.

The first two seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. Season 3 is currently slated to premiere in 2025. You can sign up for Paramount+ here.