'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Premiere Date Gets Disappointing News

Fans will have to wait a while longer for more episodes of Yellowjackets. Nearly a year after Season 2 premiered, executive producers Ashley Lyle, Jonathan Lisco, and Bart Nickerson revealed to Deadline on the e Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night that Yellowjackets Season 3 is not set to arrive until 2025.

The extended wait for the upcoming season is in large part due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, which began in May of last year and impacted practically all movies and TV productions. The acclaimed series was forced to pause production due to the strikes just a day after writers returned to the writers' room to begin work on Season 3, Lyle revealed at the time, adding that the first day back in the writers' room "was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the [WGA] gets a fair deal." The writer's room reopened in September when a tentative deal was reached. However, it will still be some time before new episodes air.

Speaking with Deadline, Lyle shared that the show is "going into production back in Vancouver in May," which will mark a year since Season 2 concluded. Asked about the possibility of new episodes arriving late in 2024, Nickerson crushed any hope, admitting, "no, I don't think this year. I think early next year." As for what fans can expect, Lyle revealed, "I feel like it's safe to say that we will learn more about the secrets that they're keeping."

Premiering in 2021, Yellowjackets follows a group of New Jersey high school soccer players after a plane crash. The show is split into two time periods, the first in 1996 as the girls find themselves fighting for survival in the remote northern wilderness after their plane crashes on their way to Nationals. In the present-day timeline, set more than two decades later, the surviving members of the crash continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present.

The ensemble cast of Yellowjackets includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton in the 1996 era. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell portray the adult versions of the characters in the present-day era.

The first two seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. You can subscribe to Paramount+ here. Season 3 is set to debut early next year.