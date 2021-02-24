Paramount+ Announces Partnership With EPIX

✖

Paramount Pictures and Epix announced a partnership that includes an extension of their existing U.S. pay TV output deal on "mutually beneficial terms," according to Deadline. The agreement includes many of Paramount's theatrically-released films premiering earlier than before in pay TV on Epix. Many of Paramount's theatrically released movies will be available first in a 90-day pay TV window with Epix. The remaining films will be available first on the Paramount+ steaming service (which can be subscribed to with a free trial here) after their theatrical runs and before being streamed on Epix.

“We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with Epix, one of our most valued partners, Dan Cohen, president of VicomCBS Global Distribution Group, said in a statement. Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before."

Paramount+ will begin streaming on March 4 and will gain access to theatrical films licensed to Epix from Paramount pictures, as well as from other studios in the coming months. MGM has a partnership with Epix, and its new films will continue to be available first in an exclusive pay television window before being available on both Paramount+ and Epix.

“We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to Epix audiences," Michael Wright, President of EPIX said in a statement. Epix launched in 2009 and has become a top premium cable network. The success has led to secondary channels such as Epix 2 and Epix Hits and notable original series such as Pennyworth and Godfather of Harlem.

Paramount+ will be an upgrade of CBS All Access. It will include live news and sports content as well as on-demand programming from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS and other ViacomCBS networks." We’re accelerating our plans for an expanded subscription service, building off CBS All Access, with major changes coming this summer, as we track towards the rebrand and relaunch of a transformed product,” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said last year. “Audiences want entertainment on demand and news, sports and live events. We’ll be the service that gives them what they want, how they want it, all in one place, and at a great value." PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.