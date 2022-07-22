Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning to TV for First Time in Nearly 10 Years

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the small screen! Nearly 10 years after she last appeared in 2013's The Crazy Ones, the actress has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ Teen Wolf spinoff, Wolf Pack. The news was confirmed Thursday as Gellar made a surprise appearance during the Teen Wolf panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum is set to star as Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who is a highly regarded expert in her field, according to Entertainment Weekly. Kristin is brought in by local authorities to help catch he teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire in Los Angeles, which likewise lead to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Gellar is also attached to the series, for which Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis will return to write and executive produce, as an executive producer.

Gellar's involvement with Wolf Pack was confirmed towards the end of the Teen Wolf panel Thursday as Davis opened up about the "huge influence" Buffy the Vampire Slayer had on the MTV series, which initially ran from 2011 until 2017 and was based on the 1985 cult classic starring Michael J. Fox. Davis told the crowd, "I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show" as Gellar walked onto the stage. Gellar added, "these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!"

Set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year, Wolf Pack, per a plot summary, "follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Gellar joins a cast that includes Tyler Posey returning as Scott McCall alongside returning cast members Holland Roden, Shelley Henning, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Dylan O'Brien, who starred as Stiles Stilinski, is not returning. In late March, Vince Mattis (Halloween) was cast as Derek Hale's 15-year-old son Eli.

The series will mark Gellar's first TV appearance since she last starred Sydney Roberts in The Crazy Ones in 2013, which also starred James Wolk, Hamish Linklater and the late Robin Williams. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Buffy Summers the 1997 WB adaptation of the movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her other credits include Swans Crossing and All My Children, among many others.