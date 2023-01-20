Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Sarah Michelle Gellar Didn't Get a 'Real Salary' for 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in the spotlight after taking a break to focus on marriage and motherhood. The Cruel Intentions star is probably best known for role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a supernatural drama based on the novel of the same title where she starred as vampire Buffy Summers for seven seasons. It was one of the most popular series from the 90s-early 2000s. But despite her being the lead on the show, Gellar wasn't paid what she was worth, at least according to her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that his wife dealt with "a lot of bullshit on that show for all seven years it was on." In terms of her not getting the compensation and respect she deserved, he told the publication: "The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing 15-hour days … yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally."

It's not the first time someone has spoken out on Gellar's behalf. Her former BTVS co-star Emma Caulfield said that Gellar"lacked the support to be the leader she needed and wanted to be." Per AV Club, she added: "There was a tremendous amount of resentment and animosity [toward her] from a certain someone — and I suppose now we can all guess who."

The show aired from 1997 to 2003, airing on The WB before ending on UPN. It was watched by millions weekly, with its peak years being critically acclaimed.

The series' success led to major merchandise sells of novels, comics, and video games. It birthed a spinoff series, Angel, that aired from 1999 to 2004.