'Wolf Pack' Episode 6: Harlan and Cyrus Come Face-to-Face With the Werewolf in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Harlan and Cyrus are in for a shock as their walk in the woods turns into chaos. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wolf Pack Season 1, Episode 6, "After Party," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray) and Cyrus (Zack Nelson) explore their newfound romance during a walk in the woods, as Cyrus worries that Harlan's friends don't like him.

While Harlan insists that he doesn't care, he bristles when Cyrus makes the offhand comment, "They're not gonna accept me as part of your pack." Pressed as to why he would use the word "pack," Cyrus responds innocently, "Your group, your little clique, whatever you wanna call it. ... I think they kind of see me as a threat?" There's no more time to unpack that moment, however, as Harlan sees something over Cyrus' shoulder, warning him to get back.

"What the f- is that?" Cyrus asks as he turns to see the werewolf lurking in the shadows behind them. It's just then that Kristin Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) appears from nowhere, cocking her gun and warning the teens not to move. "You see it?" Harlan asks her in shock, as she confirms, "I see it," before telling the boys to run and firing her gun. Meanwhile, back at the party, Garrett rushes into the woods upon hearing the gunshot, despite the protests of the others.

Having escaped from immediate danger, Harlan and Cyrus emerge from the woods to see a different kind of threat as police swarm the area – and Harlan gets a text from twin Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) that they had come to arrest Cyrus. Will Harlan be able to uncover the truth about what's really going on?

Wolf Pack's Season 1, Episode 5, "Incendiary," ended with two major cliffhangers as viewers learned that Kristin does in fact know about werewolves as one emerged from the pool to terrorize the party. In Episode 6, "The party turns deadly causing the police to arrive, Ramsey and Garrett encounter something strange in the woods," according to the episode description. Meanwhile, "The Pack visits a former firefighter, Malcolm, to get answers about the wildfire." Wolf Pack is streaming now on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering Thursdays.