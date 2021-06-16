Will Smith Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

✖

Netflix is producing a new variety comedy special hosted by Will Smith — the first the actor has ever done. Netflix announced the project on Wednesday after sources explained it to reporters from Variety. The special will include sketches, musical performances and conversations with big celebrity guests.

Will Smith's Netflix special is expected later this year, but an exact date has not yet been set. Smith will host, star in and executive produce the special, which will be produced by Westbrook Studios for Netflix. Other EPs include Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez and Sahara Bushue. Fans are already wondering how the special will capitalize on Smith's various talents and his legacy.

Will Smith will host and star in a variety comedy special (his first-ever!) for Netflix. Launching later this year, the hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. pic.twitter.com/n0zGB58OEE — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2021

Smith first achieved fame as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince, which took him into acting via The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom. He made the jump from there to blockbuster comedy movies, and then to acting in general. Today, Smith is best known for his dramatic performances, including heartbreakers like The Pursuit of Happyness.

It sounds like Smith's A-list connections will play a role in the special as well. It will reportedly feature some major celebrity guests. It's not clear if these guests will be confined to the "noteworthy conversations" portion of the special or if they might get involved in the sketches and performances.

Whatever the case, it seems likely that Smith's new special will build on his social media success as much as his previous movie success. Smith is an avid user of Instagram and YouTube, where he has amassed almost 54 million followers and 9.33 million subscribers, respectively. This includes vlogs, loose sketches, exercise content and celebrity guest spots.

The most recent running series on Smith's social media platforms shows him getting back into shape after quarantine. Smith proclaimed that the coronavirus pandemic left him in "the worst shape of my life," which is why many of his posts now show him in the gym or at home with his personal trainer.

Smith is also working on an ambitious revival of the sitcom that started it all called Bel-Air on Peacock. The show has already received a two-season order and will feature a more dramatic take on the story set out in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It is based on a fan-made trailer for the same concept by filmmaker Morgan Cooper.

So far, Smith has not commented publicly on the announcement of his new Netflix project, but fans are ecstatic. There is no release date in place just yet.