TV Host Dyes His Hair Bleach Blonde

TV host and streamer Will Neff recently debuted a whole new look! Neff, who hosts multiple G4 TV shows, recently went bleach blonde, drawing a lot of attention from Twitch/YouTube viewers. The comedian has shown off his new look on his multiple shows, including Attack of the Show! and Name Your Price. Neff has gone blonde before, but it was more of a dirty blonde. This latest change saw the Fear& podcast co-host go from brown hair to a full bleach blonde look, so it was a pretty jarring change.

Many viewers love the look, though. It was even a topic of conversation on the Thursday episode of Name Your Price, with Neff co-host AustinShow bringing attention to the new hair color. Austin said, "You're looking good. Tell them about your new hairdo, Will."

(Photo: G4 TV // G4 TV)

Neff then used to opportunity to launch into a bit, replying, "Well, I, uh, got my head caught in a toilet situation." Austin curiously responded, "And it just stays like that?" Neff explained, "Well, because of the industrial cleaner I use, it just pulled the color right out."

The 100 Thieves content creator has been showing off his new look over on his Instagram, as well as on numerous G4 shows. Aside from AOTS! and Name Your Price, he's also rocked the new 'do on Attack of the Show: Vibe Check, the variety show's talk show spinoff. Neff's look can't be seen on Hey, Donna!, his new call-in advice show, but only because he wears a red wig to portray to hybrid scripted/unscripted broadcast's titular character.

Name Your Price airs Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET via AustinShow's Twitch channel and G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. Hey, Donna! airs immediately after. The G4 channels host AOTS! each Wednesday. Past episodes of G4 programming are streaming via YouTube. You can also still catch reruns as they air on G4's linear TV channel and livestreaming hubs like G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.