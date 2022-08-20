QTCinderella Joins New Comedy Series

Multi-talented Twitch streamer/YouTuber QTCinderella is part of an exciting new project that will allow her to show her comedy chops. The Streamer Awards co-founder is now a cast member on Hey, Donna!, a new comedy series on G4 TV. The call-in advice show is hybrid scripted/unscripted series, combing both improvised advice and banter with occasional scripted bits in-between, much like the G4 game show Name Your Price. QTCinderella will play a fictionalized version of herself on the show, being as she's presented as the "niece" of the host Donna (played by Will Neff).

Neff announced Hey, Donna! back at San Diego Comic-Con, and QTCinderella's role in the show was revealed on Aug. 8. A trailer for the series dropped, showing QTCinderella, who has more than a million subscribers/followers between Twitch and YouTube, serving as Donna's co-host. She sits off to the side on a laptop, presumably to fact-check Donna's advice and research on behalf of the callers, who are real-life G4 viewers who have problems that need solving.

In the trailer, QT is the target of Donna's rage and antics, such as a prank where the self-described "Queen of Hobeken" swapped Everclear into the streamer's mug. While the setup and trailer are hilarious, fans haven't actually gotten to see her appear on the "advice show for adventurous hearts" just yet. QTCinderella fell ill before the series premiere, with JustaMinx filling in the fact-checker role (returning the favor after QT filled in for Minx on the Name Your Price series premiere). She was also unavailable for Episode 2, with cyr filling in. Hopefully, fans will get the full Hey, Donna! experience by Episode 3.

"I have been sick since Sunday," QTCinderella tweeted on Aug. 10. "It's not Covid. I don't know what it is. It feels worse than Covid felt when I had it. I'm very stressed cause I've had to cancel multiple appointments and shoots this week and I simply MUST be better tomorrow. Send all your good vibes."

Hey, Donna! airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET on G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. Edited versions are later uploaded to G4's YouTube channel and also shown on the linear cable network and its livestream channels on PlutoTV, etc.