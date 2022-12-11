'Wild Croc Territory': Victim's Wife Demands Netflix Pull Show Amidst Matt Wright's Charges

The widow of Wild Croc Territory star Chris "Willow" Wilson is asking Netflix to remove the series after Wilson's friend and co-star, Matt Wright, was charged in connection with the February helicopter crash that killed Wilson. Late last month, police in Darwin accused Wright of covering up evidence linked to the crash, and Wright has denied any wrongdoing. Netflix has yet to comment on the situation.

"I have to date let the matter rest under the assumption that the series would cease being shown immediately if, or when, the Northern Territory Police indicated charges would be brought in relation to my husband's death and the subsequent alleged related actions of individuals who appear in the series," Wilson's wife, Danielle, wrote in a letter to Netflix, obtained by The Australian on Nov. 30. "I am extremely disappointed to read in the media that not only has this not occurred but that Netflix are also refusing to comment on the future of the series at all."

"It pains me greatly that the series is still being shown despite the serious allegations that have been made against an individual involved in the series," Danielle continued. "To that end, I would request that Netflix immediately cease showing, promoting, or advertising the series from its programming schedule until such a time that all court proceedings in relation to the tragic death of my husband have been finalized."﻿

Netflix released Wild Croc Territory in October and the series remains on the streamer. In early November, weeks before he was charged, Wright told Express a second season was in development. However, Netflix never confirmed this.

Wilson was killed on Feb. 28 when he was on a corcodile egg-collectig expectiion in the remort West Arnhem Land. At the time of the crash, Wilson was dangling from a sling to collect the eggs. On Nov. 30, Wright faced seven charges related to the crash, including attempting to perfect the course of justice, and destroying and fabricating evidence. Pilot Michael Keith Burbidge and former Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Ryan Mellon have also been charged. The next hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.

Wright has denied any wrongdoing. "It's been an extremely tough time on everyone ... Obviously, though, it's hardest on Willow's family. The worst part of all of this is losing Willow," Wright told Australia's Sunday Telegraph last week, via News.com.au. "It's also difficult to see it being made out that safety isn't a priority for us."

Although Netflix has not commented on the future of its relationship with Wight, the Outback Wrangler star lost one of his major corporate sponsors. On Dec. 1, Great Northern announced plans to cut ties with Wright. "Great Northern is pausing its relationship with Matt, pending the outcome of [Northern Territory] legal proceedings," the company told The Australian. Ariat, G-Shock, Yokohama Tyres, and Otis Eyewear have also worked with Wright and have yet to comment.