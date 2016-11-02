Sausage Party Alternate Ending Revealed

The animated film Sausage Party was a box office hit over the summer, and it is now available to watch at home! The movie has been released on Digital HD platforms across the board, and will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD November 8.

Starring Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig as lovestruck grocery foods, the R-Rated film takes viewers on a wild journey to escape the store. Sausage Party shocked audiences with its boundary-pushing jokes about sex and religion, but fans of Rogen’s brand of humor ate it up. Critics loved the film as well, and it left theaters with a very high score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In preparation for its home release, Sony has unveiled a couple of clips and special features from the film. In the clip below, the writers and directors talk about an alternate that almost made the theatrical cut.

In this version of the ending, the characters are seen after they’ve gone through the portal to the real world. The theatrical cut ends as the characters begin to walk through.

After they’ve come to our world, the food stands in a circle around James Franco’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. They aren’t really sure what to do with themselves, and seem shocked by all of the people walking around.

As the food looks across the street, they see Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Michael Cera eating in a restaraunt. The threee actors play main characters in the movie, and their “alter egos” are among those who made it through the portal.

Not only are the actors eating across the way, but they’re chowing down on the foods their characters are modeled after.

It’s a pretty morbid ending, but it fits the dark and humurous tone set by the rest of the film. The filmmakers liked the idea, but said it took away from the ending of the movie.

Fortunately, the extra scene will be included on the Blu-Ray release.