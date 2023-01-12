Canceled HBO Max Series Rescued for Season 2 at Starz

The premium cable channel Starz has saved the day for Minx fans. HBO Max canceled the series in December, reversing its decision to renew the show. Lions Gate Entertainment owns both Starz and Lionsgate Television, the studio behind Minx. Starz also acquired the first season.

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport and stars Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) as Joyce Prigger, a feminist living in 1970s Los Angeles. After her work is rejected by major magazines, she meets publisher Doug Renetti, played by Jake Johnson (New Girl). Joyce and Doug establish the first women's erotic magazine, even though their work styles clash. Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, and Idara Victor also star.

(Photo: Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about, and for women," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for Starz, said in a statement Thursday. "Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience," Rapoport added. "We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast, and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Minx debuted to critical acclaim in March 2022 and was quickly renewed for a second season. Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) was cast in a major recurring role for Season 2. Although critics and the audiences who tuned in loved it, the first season failed to get awards attention. When HBO Max reversed its renewal decision, production was reportedly almost complete on Season 2.

"We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz," executive producer Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) said in a statement. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz."

Rapoport, Dan Magnate, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Ben Karlin serve as executive producers. Johnson is a co-executive producer and Michaele Lankwarden is a producer. Goldenberg directed four of Season 1's 10 episodes.