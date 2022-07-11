Vince McMahon Documentary Reportedly Canceled at Netflix

It looks like the Vince McMahon documentary is not happening. According to Denise Salcedo of Fightful, the project which is produced by WWE and Netflix, has been pulled and is now off of Netflix's programming spreadsheet. It was reported that the documentary was in post-production with millions of dollars spent and several talent interviews completed.

On Twitter, Salcedo wrote that the documentary "has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said 'that s—'s out of here.'" In another tweet, Salcedo wrote, that she "spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."

The documentary was first reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer in November 2020. At the time, Meltzer said the project was going to be a multi-part docuseries and was expected to be the highest budgeted in Netflix history. This comes after McMahon voluntarily stepped down as CEO of chairman of WWE following allegations of him paying off a former employee whom he had an affair with.

Triple H recently spoke about the documentary in a radio interview, revealing that McMahon was not sure about the project at first. "Yeah, well in-house, but I think more in a larger format is something we talked about a lot," he said, per ComicBook.com. "I think prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. It's a funny thing with Vince, he really doesn't see himself...while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn't see himself as part of the programming. When you ask him about those things, he goes, 'Nobody is interested in me, they want to know about the stars and performers.' But the truth is, they do. The most difficult thing with Vince's life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter and the interim chairwoman and CEO of WWE, spoke about the documentary at a March of Dimes event last year. "It's scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD," she said. "I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don't know what it's going to say, but it's going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told."