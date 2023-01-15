'Velma' Watchers Have Some Brutal Reviews for Adult 'Scooby-Doo' Spinoff

Velma premiered on HBO Max this week, and so far the biggest scare has likely been for the executives. The show has been poorly received by fans, with a dismal 7 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The complaints are mostly about the sardonic tone and characterization of the show.

Velma is a grown-up take on the Scooby-Doo franchise full of irreverent jokes about violence and sex. It stars Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones and Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers – who is not going by the nickname "Shaggy" yet. The show does not even feature the iconic talking dog, and its remixes many of the tropes of this old franchise in a way that long-time fans don't seem to like.

When it was first announced two years ago, Velma was initially divisive in a predictable way – because it changed the races and ethnicities of some main characters in a way that was inevitably perceived as political. It also made a point of officially establishing Velma's sexuality in the LGBTQ+ community.

However, now that it is out most complaints about the series are about the tone, the story and its flippant changes to well-established character archetypes. This version of Velma is angry and vengeful rather than careful and studious, for example, while Norville is an anxious try-hard rather than a reluctant tag-along.

Two episodes of Velma premiered on Thursday on HBO Max, and many fans already seem prepared to give up on the show. There are two more episodes coming every Thursday through Feb. 9 on HBO Max. Here's a look at what fans are saying on social media.