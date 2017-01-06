'Underworld' Franchise the Latest Movie Series to Exit HBO Max

HBO Max's streaming library title count is continuing to dwindle, and the streamer was recently hit with a massive loss. Less than a year after the franchise made the move from Netflix to HBO Max in December 2020, three of the five Kate Beckinsale-starring Underworld films available for streaming on the platform have exited HBO Max.

Just as recently as a few weeks ago, fans of the Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride-created film series were able to view 2003's Underworld, 2009's Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and 2012's Underworld: Awakening on HBO Max. However, fans of the franchise scrolling through the streaming library will ultimately come up empty handed in their quest to view the films. Amid a mass exodus of titles from the streamer in preparation of a new round of additions set to rollout throughout September, all three previously available Underwold films left HBO Max on Aug. 31. The films made their departure alongside a number of other high-profile titles, including all of the Harry Potter movies, 2008's The Dark Knight, and the Final Destination library.

Prior to joining the HBO Max catalogue, those Underworld, Underworld: Awakening, and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans called Netflix home. However, due to licensing deals, the films departed that service in December and joined HBO Max. It seems likely that licensing agreements also played a role in their recent exit from that streamer. Tom's Guide notes that while the films do not appear to be available on any of the major streaming services at this time, the Underworld franchise is owned by Sony, and it seems likely that the rights to some or all five of the films either will be or have already been sold to another bidder, though fans will ultimately have to wait and see where they end up.

The series of dark fantasy action horror films stars Beckinsale as Selene, a character based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name who is a Death Dealer bent on destroying the Lycans who allegedly killed her family. Later in the series, she becomes the first Vampire-Corvinus Strain Hybrid and eventually one of the new Vampire Elders. The first film premiered in 2003 and was followed by four others – Underworld: Evolution in 2006, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, a prequel, in 2009, Underworld: Awakening in 2012, and Underworld: Blood Wars in 2016. All films are available to purchase and rent on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news.