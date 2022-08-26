As a tough summer marked by major changes — including the removal and cancellation of dozens of titles and the planned HBO Max and discovery+ merger — draws to a close, the HBO Max streaming library is growing. With August nearing an end, the full list of titles heading to HBO Max in September 2022 has been released, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about following several weeks of shocking news.

In the coming weeks, the HBO Max library will see the additions of everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic, which will make its way to the streamer following its June theatrical release. Of course, HBO Max will also be streaming new episodes of House of the Dragon, the hit Game of Thrones prequel that premiered earlier in August. September will also mark the first steps of the planned HBO Max and discovery+ merger, and it will bring plenty of Discovery titles to the HBO Max library. At the very end of the month, more than two dozen titles from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network lineup will arrive, with more set to roll out over the coming months. HBO Max will also be swiping some recently departed shows from Netflix, with both Gotham and The Vampire Diaries heading to the content catalog next month.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in September 2022.