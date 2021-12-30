Kate Beckinsale’s Most Famous Movie Series Leaving Netflix This Week

Kate Beckinsale may have dozens of credits to her name, but it is her role in one dark fantasy action film franchise that she is arguably most famous for. Underworld, the Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride-created film series, helped launch Beckinsale to A-list star status, and unfortunately for fans of the actress, streaming the films is about to get a little more difficult, as three titles in the Underworld film series are set to leave Netflix this week.

With January nearly here, the streaming giant is preparing to welcome in a wave of fresh streaming content, though the incoming titles will also mean the departure of others. According to Netflix’s outgoing December 2021 titles list, Underworld, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld: Awakening, the first, third and fourth movies in the Underworld series, are scheduled to leave Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31. This will leave the streamer without any Underworld titles, as both Underworld: Evolution and Underworld: Blood Wars are not available on the platform.

In the Underworld films, Beckinsale stars as Selene, who is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Selene is a Death Dealer bent on destroying the Lycans who allegedly killed her family. Later in the series (spoilers!) she becomes the first Vampire-Corvinus Strain Hybrid and eventually one of the new Vampire Elders. The first film premiered in 2003 and was followed by four others – Underworld: Evolution in 2006, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, a prequel, in 2009, Underworld: Awakening in 2012, and Underworld: Blood Wars in 2016.

The Underworld series was ultimately met with little fanfare from critics, with the first film currently only having a 31% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a consensus reading, “though stylish to look at, Underworld is tedious and derivative.” However, the films proved to be successful in other measures, with the first film receiving a 79% score from the audience and some sites calling the franchise “the most underrated action-horror franchise.” The films have also grossed more than $500 million against a combined budget of $207 million.

The three Underworld films will be one of dozens of titles set to depart Netflix in December. Other titles confirmed to be leaving include Before I Fall, Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas, Seasons 1-14 of Halt and Catch Fire, and Seasons 1-6 of Private Practice, among others. Fans will not be completely out of luck, though, as Hulu, which you can subscribe to here, hosts several Underworld films – Underworld, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld: Evolution — for streaming.