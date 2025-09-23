Two-Time Emmy Nominee Joins Vince Vaughn’s Apple TV+ Show

A two-time Emmy nominee is joining Vince Vaughn’s Apple TV+ series.

Deadline reports that Yvonne Strahovski has been cast in Bad Monkey Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strahovski will portray Country State Attorney Delaney, also appearing alongside John Malkovich and John Ortiz. The series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, but Season 2 will have a new original story, which has not yet been revealed. Bad Monkey’s first season premiered in August 2024 and was renewed that December. The series comes from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, who also serves as showrunner.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) YVONNE STRAHOVSKI

In the crime dramedy, Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy took a job as a health inspector in the Florida Keys after being bounced from the Miami Police Department. “After stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in,” reads the official description. “He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.”

Strahovski’s addition comes on the heels of the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, in which she starred as Serena Joy Waterford for all six seasons. The role earned her two Emmy nominations, three SAG nominations, and a Golden Globe nomination. Other notable roles include Sarah Walker in the spy dramedy Chuck, Hannah McKay in Dexter, and Kate Morgan in 24: Live Another Day. She can also recently be seen in 2023’s Scrambled and the short-lived Peacock horror series Teacup.

Apple TV+

Bad Monkey Season 2 is not all that Yvonne Strahovski has coming up. She is also set to star in the new drama series A Woman of Intelligence. Strahovski serves as executive producer on the series, which is an adaptation of Karin Tanabe’s best-selling 2021 novel of the same name. The series is in development with Nina Tassler, Joan Boorstein, and Kismet Productions.

From Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is developed by producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, Vaughn, and Liza Katzer are also executive producers. As of now, additional details surrounding Bad Monkey Season 2 have not been released, but more information is likely to be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, the 10-episode first season is available to stream on Apple TV+.