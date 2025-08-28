John Malkovich Joins Season 2 of Apple TV+ Dramedy Series

John Malkovich has been cast in an Apple TV+ dramedy.

Deadline reports that the actor will be a series regular in the upcoming second season of Bad Monkey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Malkovich joins series lead and executive producer Vince Vaughn and is playing Spener, the head of a major South Florida criminal organization. Created by Bill Lawrence, Bad Monkey’s first season also starred L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, and guest stars John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence. It’s unknown if anyone else from Season 1 will reprise their roles other than Vaughan.

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy, “who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.” The second season will be based on a new original story.”

Meanwhile, Malkovich has racked up a pretty big filmography over the years. He’s received two Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nominations for his performances in 1984’s Places in the Heart and 1993’s In the Line of Fire. On the TV side, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Death of a Salesman in 1985, and also received Emmy nominations for RKO 281 and Napoléon. Other credits include The Killing Fields, Empire of the Sun, Of Mice and Men, Being John Malkovich, Ripley’s Game, Red, Crossbones, Billions, and Space Force. Additionally, Malkovich produced films such as Ghost World, Juno, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Bad Monkey premiered in August 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 that December. The series is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions. From Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is also executive produced by Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Liza Katzer, and Adam Sztykiel. A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced, but more casting news is expected. Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.