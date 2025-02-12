‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer Revealed

Praise be! The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 finally has a premiere date. Following a more than two-year wait, the Elizabeth Moss-starring series will return for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, April 8, Hulu announced Wednesday alongside a first look teaser trailer. After kicking off with a three-episode premiere, the Emmy-winning series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, will drop new episodes weekly until the series finale on May 27.

“They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are,” Moss’ June Osbourne says in the brief minute-long teaser, which shows scenes of handmaids in Gilead. “To mark us, they put us in red — the color of blood. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage. The dress became our uniform, and we became an army.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The trailer then cuts to Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy Waterford, who warns that “something big is about to happen.” As the handmaid’s get into formation and pull out utility knives, O.T. Fagbenle’s Luke Bankole tells June, “If you want to fight, lets fight together.” The trailer also shows glimpses at Samira Wiley’s Moira, Amanda Brugel’s Rita, Bradley Whitford’s Commander Waterford, Madeline Brewer’s Janine, Max Minghella’s Nick Blaine, and Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia. Season 6 also stars Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

June concludes in the voiceover, “Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil.”

Set to pick up after the events of Season 5, which ended with Luke being arrested and June and Serena reuniting on a train departing Canada, in the final season, per an official synopsis, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu in 2017 and has gone on to pick up two Golden Globes, 15 Emmys, and numerous other nominations. The series is produced by MGM Television, with Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears serving as executive producers for Season 6.

The first five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu. Season 6 is set premiere on April 8.