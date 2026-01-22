2 More Netflix Shows Just Got Canceled

Netflix won’t be moving forward with new seasons of The Abandons and The Vince Staples Show.

Deadline broke the news Wednesday that The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, would not get a second season, while The Vince Staples Show, a satirical comedy starring rapper Vince Staples, would not get a third.

The Abandons, which starred Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, racked up 19.8 million views during its first 28 days on Netflix following its Dec. 4 premiere, according to the streamer’s semi-annual report, and was met with mixed reviews at its premiere.

Production on the show’s first season was also fraught, as Sutter exited his role as showrunner and executive producer with just a few weeks left of shooting due to creative differences.

In The Abandons, Anderson and Headey played “the matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — who find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath,” according to the official logline. Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia Del Riego, Lucas Till, and Aisling Franciosi also starred.

The Vince Staples Show, which premiered in February 2024, starred and was executive-produced by Staples alongside Kenya Barris. The second season, which premiered in November 2025, picked up “in the wake of a tragic death,” as Staples embarked on “a wild journey in search of inner peace.”

The show was well-received by critics, but never found a solid viewership, with Season 2 bringing in only 1.7 million views following its debut — less than half of the 4.6 million it brought in during its first season over twice the amount of time, from February 2024 to June 2024.