Netflix Cancels ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator’s New Show After One Season

Netflix has axed another one-season show, and this one comes from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

According to Deadline, Western action drama The Abandons will not be back for a second season.

Per a report from Netflix’s What We Watched semi-annual report on July – December 2025 viewership, The Abandons brought in 19.8 million viewers in the first 28 days since its Dec. 4 premiere. While it spent two weeks in the Top 10 for English series and was No. 4 during its first two weeks of release with 7.4 million and 7.6 million viewers, respectively, ratings quickly declined. It soon left the Top 10 and only had 4.8 million more views in the following 17 days.

The Abandons. (L to R) Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness, Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness and Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness in Episode 103 of The Abandons. Cr. Michelle Faye/Netflix 2024 ©

The series, starring Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Aisling Franciosi, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, and Natalia del Riego, received mixed reviews. Additionally, Sutter departed The Abandons before production ended, with some cast members already booking new jobs, so it’s possible the cancellation didn’t come as a surprise to much of the cast and crew.

Set in 1854 in Washington Territory, The Abandons follows, “The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.”

THE ABANDONS. (L to R) Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason in Episode 104 of The Abandons. Cr. Michelle Faye/Netflix © 2024

The Abandons was first announced to be in development at Netflix in 2022, with Sutter first mentioning the project the previous year. He even reunited with Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst, who recurred in the new series, as well as Mayans M.C.’s Clayton Cardenas. It was reported in October 2024 that Sutter had left the series three weeks before production ended due to creative differences over the show’s direction. He has since turned his attention to a different project, a new hour-long noir series following a private detective in 1950s Los Angeles that is reportedly in development at MGM+.

It can be assumed that the series won’t be shopped around, as there haven’t been any reports about it. If anything, fans who enjoyed the show have seven episodes to watch over and over again, and Sutter has much more on the way.